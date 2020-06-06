Ved Marwah, former Delhi Police chief, passes away in Goa

Ved Marwah, who served as the former Commissioner of the Delhi Police, has passed away at a hospital in Goa. He was 87. He had also served as Governor of three states including Jharkhand, Manipur and Mizoram.

He died at Asilo Hospital in Mapusa. "We are deeply saddened at the loss of a great leader of the police force. Sh. Ved Marwah, IPS led the force from the front through difficult times and served as a Governor to 3 states. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," Goa DGP tweeted. (ANI)