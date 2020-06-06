Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Maha spent Rs 100 cr for transporting over 11 lakh migrants'

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 06-06-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 19:40 IST
'Maha spent Rs 100 cr for transporting over 11 lakh migrants'

The Maharashtra government has spent Rs 100 crore on transporting more than 11 lakh migrant labourers to their home states without waiting for any Central aid, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Saturday. He said the state government provided railway tickets to labourers besides food packets and other necessary items.

"The Central government had assured to provide 85 per cent subsidy (on tickets of labourers travelling out of Maharashtra in 'Shramik' special trains), but the state government didn't wait for the financial aid and spent Rs 100 crore for transporting over 11 lakh migrant labourers," Deshmukh told reporters after chairing a review meeting on COVID-19 situation with officials. He said citizens of Maharashtra who are facing some specific health issue can now avail of free medical treatment under the state's 'Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aargoya Yojana'.

"The government has identified some hospitals across the state where citizens can avail free treatment," the NCP leader said. Deshmukh further said the police department has been taking care of its own personnel who are on field duty.

"We are assigning them light duty. Moreover, police personnel above 55 years of age have been asked to stay at their homes. Their salaries are being also paid," he said..

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

ArogyaSetu remains among top 10 downloaded apps globally in May: NITI Aayog CEO Kant

Aarogya Setu, a government app developed for tracking COVID-19 patients, retained its position as one of the top 10 downloaded mobile apps in the world in May, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Saturday. The Centre has made the app mandat...

Shopping malls, religious places not to open in Gurgaon, Faridabad: Hry Minister Anil Vij

Shopping malls and places of worship will not reopen for the public in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, which have been worst-hit by COVID-19, for the time being, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Saturday. However, malls and religious...

Eastern Ladakh standoff: Indian and Chinese armies hold Lt-General-level talks

Indian and Chinese armies on Saturday held high-level military talks with a positive approach, signalling an intent to end their month-long bitter standoff in mountainous eastern Ladakh through peaceful dialogue, people aware of the develop...

Delhi records 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases taking tally to over 27K; death toll climbs to 761: Authorities.

Delhi records 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases taking tally to over 27K death toll climbs to 761 Authorities....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020