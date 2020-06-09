Left Menu
Development News Edition

Difficult to test all dead for coronavirus: Telangana govt officials

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-06-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 10:34 IST
Difficult to test all dead for coronavirus: Telangana govt officials

Officials of the Telangana government are of the opinion that it is difficult to implement the High Court order to conduct COVID-19 tests on the dead before releasing them from the hospitals in the state. The officials' response comes a fortnight after the high court ordered the state government to conduct coronavirus tests on all bodies before they were released from government hospitals.

According to a press release by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's office on Monday night, the officials opined that the state government should go for an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's order. "It is difficult to implement the High Court order that Corona tests should be conducted on the dead for whatever reasons they have died.

In the state every day 900 to 1000 people die due to various reasons. Every day someone will die in some remote part of the state. It is not possible to conduct tests on them," the officials informed Rao during a review meeting held on Monday. Observing that the High Court directions in this connection were "impossible" to implement, the officials said the state government to go for an appeal in the Supreme Court in this regard.

If the medical staff in hospitals were deputed for conducting tests on bodies, they won't find time to attend to the patients who come to hospitals for other ailments. They also claimed that some were regularly filing Public Interest Litigations in the Court to keep the government machinery engaged all day making it difficult to monitor coronavirus related and other cases.

Alleging that the PILs were filed with vested interests, authorities said it would lead to "waste of valuable time" of senior medical officers. On the alleged misinformation campaigns that no adequate arrangements were made to treat patients if their numbers rose, the CM said even if there was an increase in number of coronavirus cases, the government was ready to offer treatment.

According to ICMR guidelines, those patients who are in a serious condition were treated in the hospitals, those asymptomatic patients are treated at home, the release quoted the CM as saying. The high-level review meeting on the spread of COVID-19, measures taken to contain it and other related issues was attended by Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Shanti Kumari, Commissioner Yogita Rana, and others.

PTI GDK ROH ROH.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Most COVID-19 smartphone apps don't promise privacy protection: Study

Most mobile applications that track the spread of COVID-19 require access to users personal data, but only a handful indicate the data would be anonymous, encrypted and secured, according to a study by Indian-origin researchers in the US. P...

Indonesia says quake hits south of Buru island, no tsunami risk

An earthquake with a 6.0 magnitude struck south of Buru Island in the Moluccas Islands province in eastern Indonesia, the countrys meteorology, climatology, and geophysical agency BMKG said on Tuesday.The quake, which had a depth of 10 km 6...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Not the time to take the foot off the pedalMore than 136,000 new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide on Sunday, the most in a single day so far, World Health Organization WHO...

Affle to acquire majority stake in Singapore-based Appnext for USD 17.25 mn

Ad-tech company Affle said it will acquire 66.67 per cent stake in Singapore-based Appnext through one of its subsidiaries for USD 17.25 million over Rs 130 crore. Affle International Pte Ltd Singapore subsidiary of Affle, has entered into ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020