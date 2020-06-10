Left Menu
Odisha to create a repository on pandemic management

Documentation about the response strategies and interventions being adopted will strengthen the nation's public health system for the future," he said.The chief secretary said the departments dealing with the crisis should prepare a thematic summary of the approaches and operations undertaken, including the unique challenges faced, corrective measures taken, lessons learnt and good practices that evolved.

The Odisha government has decided to create a repository of information about COVID-19 for better management of pandemic in future. The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by chief secretary A K Tripathy on Tuesday, officials said.

"Create a repository of knowledge on the pandemic for future reference," the chief secretary directed the officials engaged in the battle against the deadly virus. "COVID-19 is unprecedented in recent human memory and it is a learning crisis. Documentation about the response strategies and interventions being adopted will strengthen the nation's public health system for the future," he said.

The chief secretary said the departments dealing with the crisis should prepare a thematic summary of the approaches and operations undertaken, including the unique challenges faced, corrective measures taken, lessons learnt and good practices that evolved. The meeting also deliberated on an indicative template for documentation as per the suggestive guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority and Government of India.

It (repository) would capture the emergence of ideas and actions as the pandemic appeared in India and Odisha, the analytical documents, official orders, advisories, awareness creation, diffusion of correct information, management of public fear and apprehension, community involvement, enforcement, challenges, success and weaknesses and others, Tripathy said. The meeting also resolved to prepare the document in two forms like one of a compendium of orders and circulars and one audio-visual substance.

Tripathy suggested making the document a "real-time reflection of the moods and perceptions in the course of the response and management". The meeting also discussed how the state passed through four different phases of response right from last week of January 2020.

The document will also include the experience of all the phases through which the government passed until the present situation. Tripathy also directed the departments to prepare the base documents by June 30 and keep on updating those with the evolving scenario.

