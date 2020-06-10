Govt to focus on domestic manufacturing of arms, ammunition to promote 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the NDA government will focus on domestic manufacturing of arms, ammunition and other security products to promote 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. Addressing a webinar on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat: Opportunities for Homeland Security Industry', Reddy said 'Atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) is not just a dream, but a well thought out roadmap for a future-ready India.

"Now the Government of India has decided to soon initiate procurement from local industries to reduce import dependence," he said. Reddy, the Union Minister of State for Home, said for many years India was dependent on worldwide Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for procuring arms and ammunition. "We will have to strengthen our presence in making a strong public-private-partnership culture," he said. The minister said a meeting was held recently on facilitating procurement for arms and ammunition by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) from domestic private manufactures.

Urging the private industries to come forward, Reddy said the government was open to solve the issues of the industry. "There is a need for the private sector to be price competitive and focus on quality in production. It should not only cater to domestic needs but also be able to export products. Only then it will achieve the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'," he said at the webinar organised by the FICCI.

The minister highlighted the government was also in the process of upgrading various testing centres and laboratories in the country. He said the government will also use GeM (Government-e-Marketplace) portal to promote domestic products. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled his vision for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) during his address to the nation during the countrywide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus..