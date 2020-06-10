Modi congratulates Netanyahu on assuming charge as Israel PM for 5th time
"Had an excellent conversation with my friend PM @netanyahu about how India-Israel can collaborate in the post-COVID world," Modi tweetedModi said he also congratulated Netanyahu on assuming the prime ministerial office for a fifth time.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on assuming the prime ministerial office for a record fifth time
The two leaders also discussed how India and Israel can collaborate in the post-COVID world. "Had an excellent conversation with my friend PM @netanyahu about how India-Israel can collaborate in the post-COVID world," Modi tweeted
Modi said he also congratulated Netanyahu on assuming the prime ministerial office for a fifth time. "India-Israel partnership will grow ever stronger in the days to come," Modi said.
