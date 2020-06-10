Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: NHRC notices to Health Min, Delhi govt after Maken's complaint on beds, tests

The NHRC on Wednesday issued notices to the Union health ministry and the Delhi government over a complaint filed by Congress leader Ajay Maken, alleging shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients and "inadequate tests" being conducted in the national capital, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:21 IST
COVID-19: NHRC notices to Health Min, Delhi govt after Maken's complaint on beds, tests
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The NHRC on Wednesday issued notices to the Union health ministry and the Delhi government over a complaint filed by Congress leader Ajay Maken, alleging shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients and "inadequate tests" being conducted in the national capital, officials said. The Commission in a statement said it "understands that this is an unprecedented situation for the government agencies, hospitals, doctors as well as patients and their families but the State cannot leave its citizens to die without making the best possible efforts".

Accordingly, notices have been issued to the Delhi government and the health ministry, a senior official said. The Commission, in the statement, observed that the complainant, an ex-president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, "has not come up with mere allegations, rather he has made apparent sincere efforts to provide data in support of his complaint". These allegations, if true, raise serious issue of "inappropriate approach" of the government agencies towards the plight of the general public amounting to a serious issue of violation of human rights, it said.

The data indicates that there is an urgent need for taking effective steps immediately by the government agencies. Allegedly, there has been a "massive delay' in conducting the last rites of those died during the pandemic, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) statement said.

Issuing the notices, the Commission added that it would appreciate if both the Government of Delhi and Union Health Ministry consider the matter in consultation with each other to ensure a "comprehensive report within ten days". In the meantime, the government of Delhi is "expected to increase the number of beds and tests per day, for the COVID-19 patients," the rights panel said. The Commission has further observed that there have been many complaints coming to its notice from across the country relating to the difficulties being faced by the general public in getting timely medical treatment for COVID-19 illness and the national capital has been "no exception".

According to the complaint, received by the Commission on June 9, "COVID-19 positive and suspected patients are running from one hospital to another for admission, but the hospitals are turning them back," it said. The chart provided by the complainant indicates that Delhi has a "robust hospital infrastructure of 57,194 beds" the statement said.

It is further alleged in the complaint that "in Delhi, around 70 per cent dedicated beds are still lying vacant", it added. The complainant has insisted that at least 70 per cent of bed capacity should be prepared and reserved for COVID-19 patients, the rights panel said.

The complainant has also alleged that "adequate number of tests are not being conducted" by the Delhi government to detect COVID-19 patients, the rights panel said. The complainant has also expressed his concern that to "open up areas affected with virus", is a dangerous practice as it will tremendously increase the spread of the coronavirus, severely endangering human lives across the national capital, the statement said.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Registration for DU admissions likely to open from Jun 20, no trial for sports quota due to COVID

The registration process for admission in Delhi University courses is likely to begin from June 20, but there will be no trials for sports and Extra-Curricular activities ECA due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Wednesday. A m...

J.K. Rowling reveals past abuse and defends right to speak on trans issues

Author J.K. Rowling defended her right to speak about trans issues without fear of abuse in an intensely personal essay in which she explained the complex reasons for her interest in the subject, revealing painful details from her past.The ...

Mana, Bamni, Badrinath residents alone can visit Badrinath

The Chamoli district administration on Wednesday issued an order saying only residents of Mana, Bamni and Badrinath can visit the Himalayan shrine Badrinath till June 30The order issued by Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadouriya is a...

Noida: 16 new COVID-19 cases take infection tally to 707

Sixteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases in the district to 707, officials said. Meanwhile, a 70-year-old woman, a resident of Noida Sector 15, died on Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020