Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Baramulla
Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control by resorting to unprovoked shelling on Friday in the Uri sector of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir.ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-06-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 12:20 IST
Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control by resorting to unprovoked shelling on Friday in the Uri sector of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Indian Army has retaliated.
Pakistan has been repeatedly violating ceasefire along LoC in bordering districts of Jammu and Kashmir over the past few weeks.
