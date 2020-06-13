22 migrant workers from J-K arrive at Delhi's Airport

Left Menu
Twenty-two migrant labourers, who were stuck in Jammu and Kashmir due to lockdown, arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 06:10 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 06:10 IST
A visual of migrant workers who arrived at Delhi's IGI airport from Jammu and Kashmir. . Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-two migrant labourers, who were stuck in Jammu and Kashmir due to lockdown, arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Friday. All of them looked visibly happy that they would soon reach their homes in their respective states.

Recalling the experience the labourers, who had travelled for the first time on an aeroplane said it was an "amazing" one. Social activist Yogita Bhayana who is assisting them in reaching their homes said: "22 migrant labourers arrived from Kashmir on Friday. During the past two to three days we helped 85 migrants fly to Delhi and we are sending them in three buses to Purnia in Bihar."

Bhayana said, "We are continuously working for Migrant Labourers but when compared to other cities, the situation of migrant labourers is completely different in Kashmir. When we heard their agony, we came to know that they were even not able to get food there so we decided to airlift them as soon as possible." "The situation in Kashmir is completely different. There is always a situation of emergency and due to the Covid pandemic people residing, there are facing a double problem. I think they should have been evacuated before others. We as a social institution had to come forward and do this work and help them because of the sluggishness of the governments."

Mohammad Qamrul, who hails from Purnia Bihar, works as a labourer in Kashmir, said, "We were in a very bad condition for three months. No one came forward to help us. We tried a lot." Another migrant labourer said, "For three months, we were constantly facing problems. We did not even get any food over there. We had to pay rent for the place where we were staying because landlords always ask for rent and irrespective of whether we have the money or not they need rent. We tried to reach our homes and it was after a long time that we got in touch with Yogita ji."

Mohammad Tauqir said, "I never faced such kind of problem in my life which I felt in these three months. We had no work at all, there was no food and shelter for me as I had no money left. Kashmir condition is very bad no one came out for our help. After continuous struggle, we got Yogitaji number. She arranged everything for us. Finally, we reached Delhi by flight for the first time and now we will go to our house, it is all like a dream for us." (ANI)

