Trade between India, Bangladesh through Fulbari Integrated Check Post resumes
Trade between India and Bangladesh through Fulbari Integrated Check Post (ICP) resumed on Saturday.ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-06-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 16:16 IST
Trade between India and Bangladesh through Fulbari Integrated Check Post (ICP) resumed on Saturday. It was suspended on March 23 this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally today witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,45,779 active cases, 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Bangladesh
- Fulbari
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
ED brings back 108 consignments worth Rs 1,350 cr belonging to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi to India
India is the world's 2nd largest manufacturer of mobile phones: Ravi Shankar Prasad
M12, Microsoft s venture fund, opens office in India
India's COVID-19 cases rise by record 7,466 to cross 1.65 lakh; 175 deaths in last 24 hour
India remain on 108th in latest FIFA rankings, no change in table due to COVID-19