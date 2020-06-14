Gone too soon: PM Modi on Sushant Singh Rajput's death
Sushant Singh Rajput was a bright young actor who has gone too soon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. "Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon...PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 16:40 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput was a bright young actor who has gone too soon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. Expressing shock at his death, the prime minister said Rajput's rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances.
Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. He was 34. "Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon... Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti," Modi wrote on Twitter.
