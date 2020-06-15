Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belur Math in West Bengal opens doors to devotees, Tarapith yet to take a call

Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, on Monday opened its doors to devotees, after a gap of 82 days, with around 250 people turning up at its riverside temples to offer prayers.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-06-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:00 IST
Belur Math in West Bengal opens doors to devotees, Tarapith yet to take a call

Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Mission, on Monday opened its doors to devotees, after a gap of 82 days, with around 250 people turning up at its riverside temples to offer prayers. A spokesman at Belur Math said the four temples on its premises remained open in two phases during the day -- from 9 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 6 pm.

All devotees were subjected to thermal screening and those without masks were turned away, he said. "We have marked spaces where devotees can stand conforming to social distancing norms. Multiple announcements were made asking everyone to follow safety guidelines. Not more than 10 people were allowed inside at a time. Also, flowers were not allowed as offerings," the senior monk said.

Located on the west bank of Hooghly River, Belur Math, founded by Swami Vivekananda, is notable for its architecture that fuses Christian, Islamic, Hindu and Buddhist art motifs as a symbol of unity of all religions. Every visitor got a chance to offer prayers at the main temple, but none was allowed to loiter around or sit by the river banks.

Several places of worship have unlocked their doors for the devotees since the beginning of the month, in keeping with the government guidelines. Some religious places, such as Tarapith and Kalighat temples, however, continue to remain out of bounds, as the authorities there have sought more time to put in place necessary safety measures.

Centuries-old Dakshineswar temple, built by Rani Rashmoni in 19th century, also on banks of Hooghly, threw open its gates on June 13. The management at Tarapith temple, a Shakti Peeth in Birbhum district that draws thousands from across the country, had, earlier, announced that it would unbolt the doors of the shrine from June 15.

"We have put our decision on hold for now. The prevailing situation is deeply concerning as the number of COVID-19 cases is rising rapidly," the temple committee's secretary Taramoy Mukherjee said. Mukherjee also said that the authorities of the temple are looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the chief ministers this week.

"We are waiting to see what decision the government will take regarding the lockdown. The committee has convened a meeting on June 20 to deliberate on the issue," he said. Another revered shrine, the Bakreshwar temple in Birbhum, unbolted its doors on Monday, with the management claiming that it has taken necessary precautions.

The state government has allowed all places of worship to unbolt their doors for the devotees from June 1, while stressing that safety protocols have to be strictly followed at all shrines..

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

15 aftershocks in Gujarat's Kutch district after earthquake

As many as 15 aftershocks were experienced in Gujarats Kutch district, some of them of more than 4 magnitude, a day after an earthquake of 5.3 intensity hit the area, officials said on Monday. No casualty or damage to property was reported ...

Mumbai: Suburban train services resume for essential staff

Mumbais lifeline was back on track after nearly three months as the Railways on Monday resumed suburban train services for ferrying essential staff. The Central Railway and Western Railway decided to run selective suburban services over mai...

Mnuchin will discuss PPP oversight with Congress after criticism

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday he would talk to Congress about proper oversight of 660 billion in small business economic relief, after previously resisting calls to reveal who received the funds.Mnuchin tweeted he wo...

London Zoo reopens after lockdown, but with limits in place

London Zoo reopened to only a fraction of the normal number of visitors on Monday as the worlds oldest scientific zoo welcomed guests for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close nearly three months ago. The zoo, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020