Flying smooth and steady, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh on Tuesday said that since the resumption of domestic flights in the country, 730 departures and 734 arrivals have been handled. "We are flying smooth and steady. On Day 22, 15 June 2020 till now 730 Departures with 67,718 passengers handled and 734 Arrivals with 68,236 passengers handled. Total movements 1,464 with 1,35,954 passenger footfalls at airports. The total number of flyers were 67,718," Puri tweeted.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25. (ANI)