Goa CM briefs PM on business resumption; pushes for mining ops

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:44 IST
Representative Image

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about business activities which have started in the state amid the COVID-19 crisis and insisted on resumption of mining operations, saying it will boost the local economy further. Talking to reporters here after attending the video- conferencing meeting between the PM, chief ministers and Lt Governors, Sawant said during the interaction he highlighted economic activities which have resumed in the coastal state.

Except the hospitality industry, all others are working in a full-fledged manner, he said. Sawant said he raised the issue of iron ore mining, which has come to a standstill since 2018 following a Supreme Court verdict, before the Prime Minister.

We requested him to help in resumption of mining to boost economic activities, he said. The chief minister said there should be reforms in the mining sector which will help revive Goa's economy.

"We have also sought compensation for GST, he added. Sawant said the state government has already asked for a financial package from the Centre.

Responding to a question, the chief minister said the 'Goa model' to tackle the virus was far more superior than the 'Punjab model'. Sawant said at present there are 507 active cases of COVID-19 in the state with no death.

He said "95 per cent of our cases are asymptomatic and patients have been shifted to COVID-19 care centres in Shiroda, Calangute, Colva (North Goa) MPT hospital (South Goa)." Three stadiums, one at Navelim, the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium near Panaji and another one at Pernem, would be converted into COVID care centres, Sawant said. Female patients would be kept at the Navelim stadium and male patients at the Mukherjee stadium, he said.

Sawant said at present the state has two containment zones - Mangor Hill (South Goa) and Morlem (North Goa). But considering the number of cases, we will also notify Baina (in Vasco town) as a mini containment zone, he said.

Officials and health teams have been working on creating mini containment zones, the chief minister, adding "We want to concentrate on symptomatic patients." Sawant said Goas coronavirus testing capacity is around 2,500 per day. We are testing 29,000 people per million which is highest in the country, he said.

The CM said three lakh people in the state have downloaded Aarogya Setu app. The app is now connected to the police control room and this will help track COVID-19 carriers if they move out of their homes, Sawant said.

He said spreading awareness about COVID-19 will help in fighting the viral infection. We have been conducting maximum testing and (contact) tracing to curb the spread of COVID-19. We have set up the necessary health infrastructure, he said.

