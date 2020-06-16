India's borders will remain intact under Modi's leadership: BJP chief Nadda

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the borders of India will remain intact under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the 'Kerala Jan-Samvad' virtual rally, he referred to the India-China face-offs at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh and said during the de-escalation process a violent clash took place with Chinese Army on Monday night.

"Indian Army gave a befitting reply, but unfortunately, we have lost our three army men. I pay homage to them for their sacrifice and I can assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi, India's territorial integrity will not be compromised," he said. "We now have the political will and our Army is fully equipped to take (on) any adversary.Nobody can cast an ill eye on Modi's India. This is what I would like to reiterate," he said.

Nadda slammed the Congress for its conduct during the COVID-19 crisis, claiming it has been "gravely irresponsible". "I'm pained to say that the behaviour of the Opposition party has been gravely irresponsible during this crisis. We as a party work to serve the nation. But Congress intention is to serve the party only, he said.

Attacking Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her statement that the price of petrol should be reduced in the country, Nadda said petrol prices were raised in Puducherry, Rajasthan, Punjab and Maharashtra after the lockdown, all of them are Congress-ruled states. "I just want to ask a question from Smt Sonia Gandhiji that why your chief ministers are not listening to you?" Nadda said.

He referred to the Rs 20 lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package announced by the Prime Minister to deal with the coronavirus crisis, saying it was full of reforms. "It aims to remove bottlenecks and convert crisis into opportunity," the BJP chief said.

In the last three months, a total of 80 crore people were provided free ration, eight crore families free LPG cylinders and Rs 500 was given to 20 crore women each month through Jan Dhan accounts. Nadda claimed the year 2019 was "full of achievements" and Modi was able to "bridge the gap of six decades in six years." He said Prime Minister Modi has given a new direction to the country's democracy with his far-sighted policies, dedication and the spirit of team India, and people's welfare and the country's interest were reflected in every decision of the government.

This first year of the Modi government's second term will be known for its tough and big decisions and converting challenges into opportunities, Nadda said. He said Modi implemented decisions which were awaited for decades like removing Article 370 and 35A, Triple Talaq, implementation of CAA and solution to the Ram Janmbhoomi issue.

"These decisions have changed the country's face," the BJP president claimed. Nadda also spoke about the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and several other acts passed by the BJP government.

Taking a dig at the respective LDF and UDF governments of Kerala, the BJP President alleged that the LDF and the UDF were destroying the state's beauty and social harmony. "Both the governments are the two sides of the same coin, both the governments are inefficient and do not believe in development." The present LDF government had delayed the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana, he alleged.

"The benefits for the poor sent by the Centre are not utilized by the LDF government", Nadda said, adding "anti- development policies of the LDF governments failed to generate employment in Kerala." He claimed that the people in Kerala have lost faith in both LDF and UDF. "They want to say goodbye to LDF and UDF. The only alternative to the LDF and the UDF is Bharatiya Janata Party", he said.

Attacking the ruling Left over the political violence in the state, Nadda said there is no place for violence in democracy, but under the LDF government, the BJP workers are constantly being attacked and killed. "The party salutes the sacrifices of its karyakartas.

Their sacrifice will not go in vain and soon the lotus will bloom in Kerala," the party chief said.