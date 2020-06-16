Goa's COVID-19 cases rise to 629

Goa on Tuesday reported 37 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 629, as per the health department. The number of active cases in the state stands at 544.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,900.

The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,178 active cases, while 1,80,013 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)