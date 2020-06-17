Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Naugam sector
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-06-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 09:42 IST
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortars and other weapons, said Indian Army on Wednesday.
The unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan started in the late evening of June 16, according to Chinar Corps, Indian Army.
The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the ceasefire violation. (ANI)