Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN CM seeks Rs 9 K crore COVID-19 grant from Centre

Also, he said: "Tamil Nadu may be allocated 9,000 crore rupees special grant for combating COVID-19 and its after effects on the States economy." Palaniswami requested Modi to announce a relief package to ease the immediate burden on the power sector, which will help distressed electricity distribution entities (discoms). The Chief Minister reiterated his earlier request for "greater latitude" to States in implementing the power sector reform agenda and batted for sanction of Rs 3,000 crore fund to enhance the availability of medical equipment.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:44 IST
TN CM seeks Rs 9 K crore COVID-19 grant from Centre

A grant of Rs 9,000 crore to combat COVID-19 and its after effects, relief package to ease the burden on power sector and sanction of Rs 3,000 crore for medical equipment were among the demands made by Chief Minister K Palaniswami in a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Outlining the various ongoing anti-COVID-19 initiatives, including those related to prevention, testing and treatment, Palaniswami said orders have been placed for 2.75 crore triple layer face masks, 38.85 lakh N-95 masks, 21 lakh PPE kits and 15.45 lakh RT-PCR testing kits.

The Prime Minister's interaction with chief ministers is to discuss the situation emerging post 'Unlock 1. 0' and the plan ahead for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, and today is Modi's second day of discussion.

As many as 123 government and 175 private hospitals have been notified to provide treatment for those infected and 3,533 ventilators have been made available, including 630 in the private sector, Palaniswami said. "To ensure that Chennai is prepared to handle any surge of cases, 53 COVID Care Centres have been kept ready with 17,500 additional beds.

The manpower requirement is strengthened by additional deployment of doctors, nurses and health care workers in Chennai city," an official release here quoted Palaniswami as telling the Prime Minister. Also, he said: "Tamil Nadu may be allocated 9,000 crore rupees special grant for combating COVID-19 and its after effects on the States economy." Palaniswami requested Modi to announce a relief package to ease the immediate burden on the power sector, which will help distressed electricity distribution entities (discoms).

The Chief Minister reiterated his earlier request for "greater latitude" to States in implementing the power sector reform agenda and batted for sanction of Rs 3,000 crore fund to enhance the availability of medical equipment. "I request you to provide additional allocation of foodgrains and pulses free of cost for all card holders, including the NPHH beneficiaries, under PMGKAY scheme." The ways and means limit of the states, which was increased by 30 per cent by RBI, should be doubled and the advances availed in 2020-21 fiscal should be made interest-free.

He also sought release of pending Custom Milled Rice subsidy of 1,321 crore, second tranche of funds under National Health Mission, release of GST compensation for March and an ad-hoc grant of Rs 1,000 crore from the NDRF immediately to fight the pandemic.PTI VGNBN WELCOME VGNBN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Killing of Army personnel in Ladakh extremely sad, shocking: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday called the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel including a Colonel during a standoff with Chinese troops in Galwan valley, Ladakh as extremely sad and shocking. She also urged the centre to ta...

Civil hospital in Aurangabad to add 30 beds

The capacity of CivilHospital at Aurangabad in Maharashtra will go up to 200 byJune end, a senior official said on WednesdayThe hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 treatmentfacilitySymptomatic patients are being treated here. Weearlier had a c...

Qatar Airways won't take new aircraft in 2020 or 2021, CEO says

Qatar Airways will not take any new planes ordered from Boeing or Airbus in 2020 or 2021, chief executive Akbar al-Baker said on Wednesday, adding there would be a knock-on effect to future deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Qatar Airw...

The Sports School joins hands with NBA Basketball School

The Sports School, in partnership with India On Track IOT, has joined hands with NBA Basketball School, the worlds premier basketball development programme. NBA Basketball School was started to introduce tuition-based basketball development...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020