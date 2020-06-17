Left Menu
AP CM skips PM's consultations on COVID-19

Officially, there was no word on why he chose not to attend the virtual interaction but sources said it was due to the ongoing budget session of the Legislature. "The Chief Minister wrote a letter to the Centre on various issues related to the COVID-19 lockdown and unlock measures," a senior official of the Chief Minister's Office said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday abstained from the videoconference Prime Minister Narendra Modi held with Chief Ministers of various states to discuss measures to check the spread of coronavirus during "unlock 1.0. Officially, there was no word on why he chose not to attend the virtual interaction but sources said it was due to the ongoing budget session of the Legislature.

"The Chief Minister wrote a letter to the Centre on various issues related to the COVID-19 lockdown and unlock measures," a senior official of the Chief Minister's Office said. Details of the letter were, however, not revealed because "we don't want to", the official said.

Jagan Reddy left the Legislature for his residence around the time the Prime Minister's videoconference was going on. It was the second day of the Prime Minister's interaction with chief ministers to discuss the situation emerging post 'Unlock 1. 0' and the plan ahead for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

