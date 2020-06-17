Left Menu
Conduct national level entrance exams only after completion of state class 12 examinations, urges Odisha CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday suggested that national level entrance examinations should be conducted only after the completion of state level class 12 examinations.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:26 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday suggested that national level entrance examinations should be conducted only after the completion of state level class 12 examinations. CM Patnaik made this suggestion during Video Conferencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"National levels entrance examinations like NEET, JEE, CLAT and similar other examinations should be conducted only after state level class 12 examinations are completed," said Patnaik. He urged Cente to take steps to bring back people who are still stranded in Gulf Countries.

He further said that June is the toughest month for Odisha because a large number of migrants have returned and monsoon have also started. He also requested the centre to continue restrictions on train and air travel to Odisha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday underlined the emotional aspect of the battle against coronavirus, including battling the fear of being afflicted and the stigma attached, by making people aware of the high number of those who have defeated the virus and recovered. The Prime Minister, who held the second part of two-day interaction with Chief Ministers via video conferencing to discuss the situation post Unlock 1.0 and plan for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, said that the number of patients who are recovering is rising through timely tracing, treatment and reporting.(ANI)

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

