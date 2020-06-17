Conduct national level entrance exams only after completion of state class 12 examinations, urges Odisha CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday suggested that national level entrance examinations should be conducted only after the completion of state level class 12 examinations. CM Patnaik made this suggestion during Video Conferencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"National levels entrance examinations like NEET, JEE, CLAT and similar other examinations should be conducted only after state level class 12 examinations are completed," said Patnaik. He urged Cente to take steps to bring back people who are still stranded in Gulf Countries.

He further said that June is the toughest month for Odisha because a large number of migrants have returned and monsoon have also started. He also requested the centre to continue restrictions on train and air travel to Odisha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday underlined the emotional aspect of the battle against coronavirus, including battling the fear of being afflicted and the stigma attached, by making people aware of the high number of those who have defeated the virus and recovered. The Prime Minister, who held the second part of two-day interaction with Chief Ministers via video conferencing to discuss the situation post Unlock 1.0 and plan for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, said that the number of patients who are recovering is rising through timely tracing, treatment and reporting.(ANI)