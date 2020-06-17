Left Menu
Major General-level talks between India, China in Galwan Valley remain inconclusive

The talks between Major Generals of India and China in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh are over, sources said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

"Talks between Major Generals of India and China in the Galwan Valley are over. The talks have remained inconclusive as no immediate disengagement or change in the ground has taken place. More talks to take place in the coming days," sources told ANI. Earlier, sources said that Major General-level talks were being held between India and China in the Galwan Valley to further defuse the situation after the violent face-off between the troops on June 15-16.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday conveyed a clear and unequivocal tough message to his Chinese counterpart Foreign Minister Wang Yi that what happened in Galwan was a "pre-mediated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties." India wants restoration of old status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) prevailing before May 2020 when the first reports of Chinese incursions started appearing.

In a strong message to China after the killing of at least 20 Indian soldiers in the violent face-off with Chinese troops, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier today that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley area of Ladakh on June 15. (ANI)

