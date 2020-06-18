Has India's international policy failed? Maha minister

In the wake of the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh, Maharashtra NCP minister Jitendra Awhad on Thursday said no country is speaking on the Galwan Valley standoff when it is clear that China indulged in aggression. Seeking to know whether Indias international policy has failed, Awhad said the American policy also does not seem to be favouring India.

"In the #galwanvalleyclash and #IndiaChinaFaceOff no country is speaking on the issue where it is clear that the aggression is done by #china Has India's international policy and diplomacy failed? American policy doesn't look it's favouring #India, he tweeted. China has now claimed the Galwan Valley as its "integral part" and may later claim Ladakh too, the state housing minister said in another tweet.

He said it is time for all Indians to show stiff resistance to the Chinese aggression and give all possible support to the Indian Army. Awhad earlier asked the Centre to scrap the Delhi- Meerut Metro work contract bagged by a Chinese firm.

"After the talk of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), the contract has been awarded to a Chinese company. Who gave the contract? Under whose jurisdiction the Railways comes? Is it not the Centre?" Awhad tweeted on Wednesday, while demanding that the contract be scrapped.

"On June 12, the Delhi-Meerut Metro project work was given to Chinese firm Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Company, by sidelining the Indian company L&T. Then on June 15, the Chinese killed our 20 jawans. What kind of a foreign policy is this?" the minister wondered, and sought that the Centre "teach a lesson" to China. Incidentally, the Maharashtra government on Monday signed MoUs collectively worth over Rs 5,000 crore with three Chinese companies, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, the NCPs youth wing staged a protest over the killings of the 20 Indian Army personnel, and said they are sending China-made toys as gifts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging the latters inaction after Indians soldiers were killed in the clash..