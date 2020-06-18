Left Menu
BSF strengthens anti-infiltration grid along border with Pakistan after Ladakh standoff

In view of the standoff with China in Ladakh, the BSF has strengthened the anti-infiltration grid along the 200-km International Border in Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan too, by deploying additional personnel, bringing in better surveillance tools and taking other measures, officials said on Thursday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-06-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 21:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In view of the standoff with China in Ladakh, the BSF has strengthened the anti-infiltration grid along the 200-km International Border in Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan too, by deploying additional personnel, bringing in better surveillance tools and taking other measures, officials said on Thursday. They said the BSF strengthened it preparedness on the western border in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the threat of infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan at a time Ladakh is witnessing a standoff between India and China. Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Dilbag Singh Thursday warned that Pakistan may try to infiltrate more terrorists and give impetus to violence in the Kashmir Valley and elsewhere in view of the Ladakh standoff. Sources in security forces said that the BSF has strengthened the anti-infiltration grid along the IB and put in place an obstacle system in hinterlands in the borderline.

Apart from deployment of additional troops and high degree of technological surveillance along the borderline, the force has intensified patrolling in view of the sensitivity of the IB and increase in the number of terrorists ready to infiltrate, they said. DGP Singh Thursday chaired a high-level meeting of officers to review the security scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly on the borders.

IGP, BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal gave a power point presentation in the meeting with the DGP on strengthening of the border grid and briefed him about the security plans being made on the IB "During the meeting, ceasefire violations and infiltration dynamics were discussed. It was said that there are a number of camps across the border in various sectors where terrorists are ready to infiltrate", a police spokesman said. Over 300 terrorists are present in launch pads across the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), waiting to infiltrate into the Indian side, the DGP had said in May-end.

