Goa's COVID-19 cases rise to 705

49 samples tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa on Thursday taking the overall state tally of positive cases to 705, as per the Directorate of Health Services, Goa. "49 samples have tested positive for #COVID19 in Goa today, taking the total number of cases to 705," informed the Directorate of Health Services, Goa.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 596. With the highest single-day increase of 12,881 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count has reached 3,66,946 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, with 334 deaths being reported due to the infection, the toll due to the virus stands at 12,237 in the country. (ANI)