With 17 new patients detected, the number of coronavirus cases in the slum-dominated Dharaviarea of Mumbai rose to 2,151 on Friday, the BrihanmumbaiMunicipal Corporation (BMC) said

One death due to COVID-19 was also reported in the area, which took the death toll to 79, it said

Of 2,151 COVID-19 patients in Dharavi, 1,055 have been discharged from hospitals.