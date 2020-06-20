These are the top stories at 1pm: NATION: MDS6 TL-SINOINDIA-2ND LD BHADAURIA Determined to deliver, geared up for contingency: IAF chief Hyderabad: The Air Force has analysed the scenario and is fully aware of the situation at the Line of Actual Control and is determined, well prepared to respond to any contingency, IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said here on Saturday. DEL9 JK-BSF-LD DRONE Pak drone loaded with arms shot down by BSF along IB in J&K Jammu: A Pakistani drone, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and some grenades, was shot down by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

DEL15 CONG-LD RAHUL-CHINA PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression: Rahul New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark that neither is anyone inside India's territory nor has anyone captured its posts, with Rahul Gandhi accusing Modi of having "surrendered" Indian territory to Chinese aggression. DEL17 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally nears 4 lakh with highest single-day spike of 14,516 cases New Delhi: India on Saturday saw another record spike of 14,516 new COVID-19 cases in a single-day, pushing the tally to 3,95,048, while the death toll rose to 12,948 with 375 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.

DEL28 PM-EMPLOYEMENT-SCHEME PM launches employment scheme for migrant workers New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched an employment scheme for migrant workers, saying that during lockdown the talent from cities returned to villages and it will now give a boost to development in rural areas. DEL20 DL-SISODIA-HOME ISOLATION Delhi govt to oppose LG order to scrap home isolation in DDMA meet: Sisodia New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government will oppose the Lt Governor's order to "scrap" home isolation, in DDMA meeting, minutes before the meeting was scheduled to begin at 12 noon on Saturday.

BUSINESS: DEL8 BIZ-PETROL-HIKE Diesel price hits record high after rates hiked for 14th day in a row; petrol up 51 paise New Delhi: Diesel price on Saturday hit a record high after rates were hiked by 61 paise per litre while petrol price was up 51 paise, taking the cumulative increase in rates in two weeks to Rs 8.28 and Rs 7.62 respectively. DEL23 BIZ-FINMIN-PENSION-FDI-CHINA China standoff: FinMin proposes restrictions on foreign investment in pension funds New Delhi: Amid growing tensions between India and China, the finance ministry has proposed putting restrictions on pension fund investments from any of India's bordering countries. FOREIGN: FGN17 US-MUMBAI-RANA-3RDLD ARREST Pak-origin Canadian rearrested in US on India's extradition request for role in Mumbai terror attack Washington: Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana has been rearrested in Los Angeles on an extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people were killed, according to US prosecutors.

FES19 CHINA-INDIA-STUDENT Chinese university threatens to take action against Indian student for posting offensive comments Beijing: A Chinese university has threatened to take action against an Indian student for allegedly posting offensive comments against the Chinese people on social media, the official media here reported on Saturday. By K J M Varma..