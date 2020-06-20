Left Menu
Indian mariner goes missing from vessel on high seas

"We have no clue how Sambit went missing and it is a mystery to us," the mariner's family members said. According to the shipping liner, Dynacom Tankers Management (DTM), appropriate measures have been taken to trace the missing mariner, and Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres in Hong Kong and the Philippines had been given alerts about the incident..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-06-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 19:51 IST
Indian mariner goes missing from vessel on high seas

An Indian mariner was reported missing on the high seas from a crude oil tanker vessel on its way to a port in South Korea from Singapore, his family said on Saturday. Sambit Majumder, a middle-aged mariner with experience of over two decades, is a second engineer of a Liberian-flag vessel 'MT Serengeti' and left home in early February.

His family living in the southern part of the city was informed of the incident on Thursday by the shipping liner, they said. According to the briefing by the shipping company, everything was well till Tuesday evening and Majumder had dinner with other members of the crew around 8 pm before retiring to his cabin, the family sources said.

But he did not turn up for breakfast on the next morning and crew members could not trace him in his cabin. "Till now, there is no positive news. We have informed all the government agencies including local police station as per protocol for a thorough investigation into the matter," a member of Majumder's family told PTI.

"The probe into the incident will be taken up by appropriate authorities. We suspect there is a crime behind his disappearance," the family member said. His family has lodged a complaint with Netaji Nagar Police Station here.

Majumder's wife Jayati expressed her disappointment over the way in which the shipping firm officials reacted to the incident. "We have no clue how Sambit went missing and it is a mystery to us," the mariner's family members said.

According to the shipping liner, Dynacom Tankers Management (DTM), appropriate measures have been taken to trace the missing mariner, and Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres in Hong Kong and the Philippines had been given alerts about the incident..

