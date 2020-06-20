Left Menu
Modi govt brought in `golden era' of security: Gadkari

The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has brought in a "golden era" of internal and external security, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday. Stating that Pakistan was promoting terrorism to divide India, the minister said that Modi-led government took firm stand against militancy. "Now terrorists are being finished.

The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has brought in a "golden era" of internal and external security, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday. He was addressing BJP workers here during a `Jan Samwad Rally' through video conference from Nagpur.

The minister did not refer to the ongoing tensions with China in eastern Ladakh, but while saying that the BJP- led Union government has successfully handled the Naxal menace, he accused China of supporting the naxals. "While on one hand, Modi-led government has eliminated Naxalism, the areas which were affected by naxals have witnessed development," he said.

"So, we can say that the Modi-led government has ushered in a golden era of internal and external security of the country," Gadkari added. Stating that Pakistan was promoting terrorism to divide India, the minister said that Modi-led government took firm stand against militancy.

"Now terrorists are being finished. Pakistan has realized that whatever attempts they may make, India will not surrender to its designs," Gadkari said. "The Modi government took a bold step of taking stringent action against terrorism. This was one of the biggest step in terms of (enhancing) internal and external security of the country," he said.

"The BJP-led government brought the naxal movements in Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under control," he said, while claiming that these movements were supported by China. "Separatist groups in north-eastern states were also made to join the mainstream," he said.

Nationalism was the soul of the BJPs ideology, he said, claiming that the party was wrongly being portrayed as anti-minorities. "Show me one instance in last six years where the government has acted against the minorities," he said, alleging that the Congress was playing politics of fear to secure its vote bank.

