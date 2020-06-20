UP court summons Rita Bahuguna Joshi in 2012 case

A special MPMLA court has summoned BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi and four other accused persons on July 17 for framing of charges in connection with an offence under the Representation of People Act, 1951

Special judge PK Rai had earlier rejected their application seeking discharge from the offences. The other accused include Prabha Srivastava, Ram Singh Yadav, Sanjai Yadav and Manoj Chaurasia. The case was lodged at the Krishna Nagar police station here in 2012. After a probe, the chargesheet was filed against them under section 133 of the Act.