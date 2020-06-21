Left Menu
Take back draft Electricity Amendment Bill, engineers' body urges PM

An Uttar Pradesh power engineers’ association has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take back the draft Electricity Amendment Bill, terming it anti-consumer UP Rajya Vidyut Parishad Abhiyanta Sangh chief V P Singh told reporters that the proposed legislation has been opposed by several states as it is anti-consumer, especially against farmers and the industry.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 21-06-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 17:34 IST
UP Rajya Vidyut Parishad Abhiyanta Sangh chief V P Singh told reporters that the proposed legislation has been opposed by several states as it is anti-consumer, especially against farmers and the industry. Singh said the All-India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF) has urged the prime minister to put the legislation on hold till a conducive environment exists for discussion on it in Parliament. He said the Bill must be referred to the standing committee on energy so that all stakeholders, including consumer organisations, may submit their objections. Considering above facts, the AIPEF has appealed to chief ministers of states to tell the PM that the proposed amendments must be dropped or put on hold as these are against the federal structure, Singh concluded. PTI CORR RDK

