Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rains, cloudy weather keep mercury in check in Delhi

Light rains and cloudy weather kept the maximum temperature in check in the national capital on Sunday as the weatherman predicted more downpour till the onset of the monsoon in the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 18:57 IST
Rains, cloudy weather keep mercury in check in Delhi

Light rains and cloudy weather kept the maximum temperature in check in the national capital on Sunday as the weatherman predicted more downpour till the onset of the monsoon in the city. These rains are a result of a trough extending from Pakistan to Assam, crossing over north Rajasthan and southern Uttar Pradesh, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department.

A western disturbance is also active over north Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir, he said. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 36.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal. On Saturday, the city recorded a high of 38.1 degrees Celsius.  The humidity levels oscillated between 62 and 92 per cent.

The maximum temperature will hover around 35 degrees Celsius for the next three-four days, Srivastava said. Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting service, said rains will continue on and off till the onset of the monsoon around June 24-25.

This means the national capital is likely to witness light showers in the morning and towards the evening for a few days, he said. According to weather experts, the monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi two-three days earlier than its usual date of June 27 because of a cyclonic circulation over West Bengal and its neighbourhood areas which then moved towards southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and June 20.

"It helped in further advancement of the monsoon, which has reached eastern Uttar Pradesh and central Madhya Pradesh. It is expected to reach west Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand by June 22," Srivastava said. Thereafter, it will make an onset in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab within the next two-three days, he said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zeev Sternhell, leading voice of Israeli left, dies at 85

Zeev Sternhell, a leading Israeli expert in the study of fascism and a prominent voice in a fading Israeli left-wing which he lamented was too weak to overcome ultra-nationalism, died on Sunday. He was 85. Sternhell, a Holocaust survivor an...

UK to seek new powers to scrutinise foreign takeovers

Britain will seek changes to the law to allow scrutiny of some foreign takeovers to ensure they do not threaten the countrys ability to tackle public health emergencies such as the coronavirus outbreak, the government said on Sunday.Proposa...

Srinagar encounter: Police made repeated efforts to make militants surrender; even brought parents

The Jammu and Kashmir Polices Special Task Force tried every trick in the book including bringing relatives of three holed up young terrorists to convince them to surrender, but had to launch an operation as emotional appeals failed to brea...

With 580 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rises to 27,317; death of 25 patients takes toll to 1,664: Official.

With 580 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarats tally rises to 27,317 death of 25 patients takes toll to 1,664 Official. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020