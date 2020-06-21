Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only 6,000 active COVID-19 cases in a state which has around 24 crore population: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Sunday said that in a state of around 24 crore population, there are only 6,000 active cases of the COVID-19 disease.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)/Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 19:07 IST
Only 6,000 active COVID-19 cases in a state which has around 24 crore population: UP CM Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Sunday said that in a state of around 24 crore population, there are only 6,000 active cases of the COVID-19 disease. Addressing 'UP Jansamvad' virtual rally from Lucknow, Yogi said, "When we look at the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, we find ourselves in a satisfactory situation. In a state of around 24 crore population, there are only 6,000 active cases of the disease."

"We have ensured the doorstep delivery of food packages. We have provided assistance and ensured that migrant workers safely reached their homes. We have also done the work of making people aware of safety measures by making continuous communication on how to contain the spread of coronavirus," he added. The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting Yoga recognized globally.BJP chief JP Nadda also joined the virtual rally from Delhi

"Today we have the opportunity to celebrate the sixth International Yoga Day under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I want to thank him on behalf of our countrymen for getting the Yoga recognized globally," he said. The 6th International Yoga Day is being observed today with the theme of 'Yoga at home, Yoga with family'.The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

It is observed on June 21 every year to spread awareness about the importance and effects of yoga on the health of the people. The word 'yoga' is derived from Sanskrit which means to join or to unite.(ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zeev Sternhell, leading voice of Israeli left, dies at 85

Zeev Sternhell, a leading Israeli expert in the study of fascism and a prominent voice in a fading Israeli left-wing which he lamented was too weak to overcome ultra-nationalism, died on Sunday. He was 85. Sternhell, a Holocaust survivor an...

UK to seek new powers to scrutinise foreign takeovers

Britain will seek changes to the law to allow scrutiny of some foreign takeovers to ensure they do not threaten the countrys ability to tackle public health emergencies such as the coronavirus outbreak, the government said on Sunday.Proposa...

Srinagar encounter: Police made repeated efforts to make militants surrender; even brought parents

The Jammu and Kashmir Polices Special Task Force tried every trick in the book including bringing relatives of three holed up young terrorists to convince them to surrender, but had to launch an operation as emotional appeals failed to brea...

With 580 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rises to 27,317; death of 25 patients takes toll to 1,664: Official.

With 580 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarats tally rises to 27,317 death of 25 patients takes toll to 1,664 Official. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020