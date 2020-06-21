Left Menu
Development News Edition

Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi: Rahul's swipe at PM over LAC face-off

A day after accusing the prime minister of having "surrendered" Indian territory to Chinese aggression, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at him on Sunday, saying "Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 19:17 IST
Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi: Rahul's swipe at PM over LAC face-off

A day after accusing the prime minister of having "surrendered" Indian territory to Chinese aggression, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at him on Sunday, saying "Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi". Gandhi took the dig at the prime minister in a tweet, wherein he tagged an article in a foreign publication with the headline -- "India's appeasement policy toward China unravels".

"Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi," he said in the tweet. In another tweet, the Congress leader said even though the prime minister says no one has taken over Indian territory, satellite images show that the Chinese have "captured" Indian territory near Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

"The prime minister said - no one entered the country, nor did anyone take over our land. But satellite images clearly show that China has captured Mother India's sacred land near Pangong Lake," he said in the tweet in Hindi. Gandhi also posted a television news clip with his tweet, showing Indian territories under Chinese occupation with the help of satellite imagery.

The Congress leader had accused Modi on Saturday of having "surrendered" Indian territory to Chinese aggression, after the latter's remarks made at an all-party meeting that neither is anyone inside India's territory nor has anyone captured its posts. "The PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: Why were our soldiers killed? Where were they killed," he had asked on Twitter, highlighting the prime minister's comments.

A statement issued by the government after Friday's all-party meeting called by Modi to discuss the situation at the Sino-India border in Ladakh said, "At the outset, the prime minister clarified that neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our posts captured." The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said attempts are being made to give a "mischievous interpretation" to Modi's remarks made at the all-party meet. It said the prime minister's comments pertained to the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces, who foiled an attempt by Chinese troops to transgress into Galwan Valley. Indian and Chinese armies have been on a six-week standoff in several areas of eastern Ladakh. The ties between the two countries came under severe strain after Chinese troops killed 20 Indian Army personnel and injured around 76 in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bundesliga set to get lower price for domestic TV rights

Germanys Bundesliga will on Monday award domestic broadcast rights for the four seasons from 2021-22, with the value likely to decline from the previous agreement. Pay TV broadcaster Sky, owned by U.S. group Comcast Corp , is expected to re...

Srinagar encounter: Police made repeated efforts to make militants surrender; even brought parents

The Jammu and Kashmir Polices Special Task Force tried every trick in the book including bringing relatives of three holed up young terrorists to convince them to surrender, but had to launch an operation as emotional appeals failed to brea...

UK park stabbing spree that killed three people declared terrorist attack

A lone attacker, believed to be a Libyan refugee, went on a stabbing spree in a busy park in the southern English city of Reading, killing three people and injuring three others, the deadliest terrorist incident to strike Britain since 2017...

Zeev Sternhell, leading voice of Israeli left, dies at 85

Zeev Sternhell, a leading Israeli expert in the study of fascism and a prominent voice in a fading Israeli left-wing which he lamented was too weak to overcome ultra-nationalism, died on Sunday. He was 85. Sternhell, a Holocaust survivor an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020