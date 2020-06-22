Prakash Javadekar hopes two India films sent to Cannes would be appreciated

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Shri Prakash Javadekar inaugurated the Virtual India Pavilion today. The pavilion showcases Indian cinema across linguistic, cultural and regional spheres and aims at forging an increasing number of international partnership in distribution, production, filming in India, script development and technology and promoting film sales and syndication.

Addressing the film fraternity and film lovers across the Globe, the Minister said: "virtual inaugurations are the new normal and these virtual spaces are the new places for real partnerships". He added that films are India's soft power and the film facilitation office would be made a single window for all Center and State government permissions. The Minister invited international film fraternity to come shoot in India and sell in the world market. The Minister expressed hope that the two films sent to Cannes from India would be appreciated the world over.

The India Pavilion would serve as an information dissemination point about India and the Indian cinema for the global film community. The pavilion would also facilitate business meetings and linkages between filmmakers and other media and entertainment industry stakeholders.

During June 22 - 26, 2020, the India Pavilion is organizing various sessions on areas of topical interest: Future of films in a post COVID world, Come, Film in India, Taking Indian Content to Global Markets: Importance and Role of film festivals in the age of Digital Platforms, Export of Indian Film Services to the world/Servicing the World Entertainment, and re-energising co-productions.

Three roundtables, with Film Commissions, Film Festivals and Film Funds are also set to be organized to discuss threadbare the ideas on promoting Indian films and to anchor partnerships between the domestic and global media & entertainment industry players.

For the first time, India pavilion will also organize two screenings: MaiGhat: Crime No 103/200(Marathi) and Hellaro (Gujarati), both National Film Award-winning movies.

Also, to mark the centenary year of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, the Virtual India Pavilion is showcasing some of his exquisite work: Ganashatru, GhareBaire, Agantuk, and Music of Satyajit Ray at the Pavilions website.

The Minister also inaugurated the poster and festival booklet for International Film Festival of India 2020 to be held from 20th to 28th November in Goa.

An ensemble list of achievers, stakeholders of the media & entertainment industry, and senior Government officials attended the inaugural session at the Virtual India Pavilion. These included Shri Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of I&B, Government of India, Mr Atul Kumar Tiwari, Additional Secretary, Ministry of I&B, Government of India, Ms TCA Kalyani, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of I&B, Government of India and MD, NFDC, Government of India, Ms Shrila Dutta Kumar, Minister (Consular) Embassy of India to France, Mr Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, CBFC, Mr Madhur Bhandarkar, National Award-winning Director, Mr D Suresh Babu, National Representative, Active Telugu Filmmakers Guild, Mr Colin Burrows, Special Treats Productions, MsKangana Ranaut, Film Personality, Ms Usha Jadhav, Actor, Mai Ghat.

