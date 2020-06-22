Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai COVID-19 surge affects postal service in Marathwada

Only essential items and medicines are currently being dispatched through post from all the eight districts in the region, he said "The spread of coronavirus infection in New Delhi and Mumbai has impacted postal service from Aurangabad and other seven districts," Post Master General V.S.Jayasankar, Aurangabad Region, told PTI. He clarified that the entire service was not stopped.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 22-06-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 21:20 IST
Mumbai COVID-19 surge affects postal service in Marathwada

Surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi and Mumbai has affected normal functioning of postal service in Aurangabad and other districts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra, a senior official said on Monday. Only essential items and medicines are currently being dispatched through post from all the eight districts in the region, he said "The spread of coronavirus infection in New Delhi and Mumbai has impacted postal service from Aurangabad and other seven districts," Post Master General V.S.Jayasankar, Aurangabad Region, told PTI.

He clarified that the entire service was not stopped. "We are allowing parcels of essential commodities and medicines for Mumbai and New Delhi. The infection in these two cities is high and hence our service is affected there," he said.

Jayasankar also said that volume of intra-state parcel is generally heavy. Another official said the percentage of parcels for Delhi and Mumbai is around 40 per cent of the total volume from Marathwada.

TRENDING

HIGHLIGHTS

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Raptors preparing to resume season in Florida

The defending champion Toronto Raptors began preparations to resume the 2019-20 season on Monday. Select players and staff members are headed to Fort Myers, Fla., where they will remain until the NBA campus in Orlando opens in early July.In...

Gujarat govt to move HC seeking permission to hold Jagannath Yatra in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat government has decided to file a petition in Gujarat High Court to seek permission to hold the yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday after the Supreme Court allowed Rath Yatra in Odisha...

Prince says UK owes Caribbean community 'debt of gratitude'

Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to Britains Caribbean community Monday on Windrush Day, the 72nd anniversary of the arrival of a ship bringing hundreds of West Indian migrants to the UK. Johnson said those immig...

7 coronavirus deaths in Rajasthan, 18 members of Congress MLA's family test positive

Seven deaths and 302 fresh coronavirus cases surfaced in Rajasthan on Monday, including 18 family members of Congress legislator from Bari constituency Giriraj Singh Malinga who have tested positive in Dholpur district, officials said. All ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020