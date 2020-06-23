PM greets Kutchi community on Ashadhi Bij

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the Kutchi community on the occasion of Ashadhi Bij, praying that the coming year is filled with happiness and good health. The Kutchi new year is celebrated on Ashadhi Bij, which also marks the onset of rains.

"On the special occasion of Ashadhi Bij, greetings to the Kutchi community," Modi tweeted in Gujarati and English. The Kutchi community is known for its great culture and bravery, he said. "I pray that the coming year is filled with happiness and good health," the prime minister said.