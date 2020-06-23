Left Menu
Development News Edition

200 Indian evacuees from Maldives arrive in TN

As many as 200 stranded Indian nationals were repatriated by the Indian Navy from Maldives as part of the Samudra Setu mission of the Government of India. Indian Navy Ship Airavat arrived here from Maldives with 200 Indian nationals at the VOC Port this morning, officials said. As many as 64 people who arrived today hailed from Kanyakumari district while the rest were from many other districts, they said.

PTI | Tuticorin | Updated: 23-06-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 13:58 IST
200 Indian evacuees from Maldives arrive in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@DefencePRO_Guj)

As many as 200 stranded Indian nationals were repatriated by the Indian Navy from the Maldives as part of the Samudra Setu mission of the Government of India. Indian Navy Ship Airavat arrived here from the Maldives with 200 Indian nationals at the VOC Port this morning, officials said.

As many as 64 people who arrived today hailed from Kanyakumari district while the rest were from many other districts, they said. Upon arrival, the passengers were screened by the Port Health officials and their luggage was sanitized as part of COVID-19 health protocols.

On the issue of PPE kits by the Port authorities to all passengers, the latter boarded waiting for buses and transited to the passenger terminal. Later, before proceeding to their respective destinations in designated buses, self-declaration forms were obtained from the passengers and they were also asked to download and configure the 'Aarogya Setu' app in their smartphones.

The Indian Navy had earlier repatriated over 3,000 stranded Indians from Sri Lanka and the Maldives while making earlier port calls here.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Beijing coronavirus testing to enter 'fast track' as cases mount

Beijings mass testing for the new coronavirus will soon enter a fast track as the citys testing capacity expands, a senior municipal health official said on Tuesday, following a sudden return of COVID-19 nearly two weeks ago.The city of mor...

4 terrorist killed by security forces in Pakistan

Pakistans security forces on Tuesday killed four terrorists in the exchange of fire in the countrys northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said. According to the Counter Terrorism Department CTD officials, the terrorists were hidi...

Personal beauty services free to operate under strict conditions

Its goodbye to bad hair days as salons and many other personal beauty services are now free to operate, under strict conditions.The Minister of Small Business Development, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has given the green light for formal and infor...

Honda starts production of 5th generation City in Greater Noida

Honda Cars India Ltd HCIL on Tuesday said the company has started production of its upcoming 5th generation Honda City model that will be launched next month. The car is being manufactured at the companys Greater Noida plant in Uttar Prades...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020