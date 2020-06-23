200 Indian evacuees from Maldives arrive in TN

As many as 200 stranded Indian nationals were repatriated by the Indian Navy from the Maldives as part of the Samudra Setu mission of the Government of India. Indian Navy Ship Airavat arrived here from the Maldives with 200 Indian nationals at the VOC Port this morning, officials said.

As many as 64 people who arrived today hailed from Kanyakumari district while the rest were from many other districts, they said. Upon arrival, the passengers were screened by the Port Health officials and their luggage was sanitized as part of COVID-19 health protocols.

On the issue of PPE kits by the Port authorities to all passengers, the latter boarded waiting for buses and transited to the passenger terminal. Later, before proceeding to their respective destinations in designated buses, self-declaration forms were obtained from the passengers and they were also asked to download and configure the 'Aarogya Setu' app in their smartphones.

The Indian Navy had earlier repatriated over 3,000 stranded Indians from Sri Lanka and the Maldives while making earlier port calls here.