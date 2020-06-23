Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra issues advisory regarding cyber attacks from China

Maharashtra Cyber Department has issued an advisory regarding "Chinese cyber attackers planning a large scale phishing attack", revealing that at least 40,300 such cyber-attacks have been attempted in the last 4-5 days which can be traced to Chengdu area of China.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-06-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 20:44 IST
Maharashtra issues advisory regarding cyber attacks from China
Yashasvi Yadav, Inspector General (IG), Maharashtra State Cyber Department. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Cyber Department has issued an advisory regarding "Chinese cyber attackers planning a large scale phishing attack", revealing that at least 40,300 such cyber-attacks have been attempted in the last 4-5 days which can be traced to Chengdu area of China. "Maharashtra Cyber Department has collated information that in last 4-5 days, cyber resources on cyberspace of India especially related to information, infrastructure and banking have been under attack from China. The number of attacks has increased," said Yashasvi Yadav, Inspector General (IG), Maharashtra State Cyber Department.

"At least 40,300 such cyber attacks were attempted, most of them can be traced to Chengdu area of China," he said. Issuing an advisory in the wake of cyberattacks, Maharashtra cyber department has asked people to not open or click on the attachment in an unsolicited e-mail, SMS or messages through social media.

"Exercise extra caution in opening attachments, even if the sender appears to be known. Beware of e-mail addresses, spelling errors in e-mails, websites and unfamiliar e-mail senders. Do not submit personal financial details on unfamiliar or unknown websites/links. Beware of e-mails, links providing special offers like Covid-19 testing, Aid," the advisory said. The department said that people should check the integrity of URLs before providing login credentials or clicking a link and asked them to consider using Safe Browsing tools, filtering tools (antivirus and content-based filtering) in your antivirus, firewall, and filtering services. (ANI)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

549 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat in last 24 hrs

As many as 549 coronavirus cases reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. The state has reported 28,429 cases including 20,521 discharged and 1,711 deaths so far, according to the Gujarat Health Department.With an increase of 14,933 new ca...

Document claiming Mark Boucher to be shareholder in 3TC Cricket is 'incorrect': CSA

Cricket South Africa CSA on Tuesday termed the document claiming head coach Mark Boucher to be a shareholder in 3TC Cricket as incorrect. The cricket governing body in South Africa said that the document was maliciously sent to journalists ...

Govt evacuates over 1.58 lakhs stranded J-K residents

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated over 1.58 lakhs residents stranded in other parts of the country due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has received 62 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur r...

Delhi sees highest single-day spike of 3,947 COVID-19 cases, total count rises to 66,602

Delhi on Tuesday reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 new COVID-19 cases. The metropolis reported 68 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 2,301.According to the Delhi Health Department Bulletin, the national capital has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020