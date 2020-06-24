Left Menu
NDRF teams deployed in various districts of Bihar

As many as thirteen teams of the 9th Corps NDRF Bihta, Patna are being deployed in different districts of Bihar in the view of floods during the monsoon this year, NDRF Commandant Vijay Sinha said on Wednesday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 24-06-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 11:50 IST
NDRF Commandant Vijay Sinha. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

As many as thirteen teams of the 9th Corps NDRF Bihta, Patna are being deployed in different districts of Bihar in the view of floods during the monsoon this year, NDRF Commandant Vijay Sinha said on Wednesday. Sinha said that on the demand of Bihar State Disaster Management Department and with the consent of the force headquarters NDRF New Delhi, a total of 13 teams of 9th Corps NDRF are being deployed in, Katihar, Araria, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Motihari, Bettiah, Nalanda, Chapra, Patna and Buxar districts of the state.

"At present, teams have been deployed in Bettiah, Araria, Muzaffarpur, Kishanganj and Darbhanga while teams will be deployed in Katihar, Motihari and Gopalganj districts today," Sinha said. He said NDRF teams will soon be deployed in other districts as well. All teams are equipped with state-of-the-art flood rescue equipment, cutting tools and equipment, communication equipment, medical first responder kits, deep diving sets, inflatable lighting towers. The teams have skilled divers, swimmers and medical staff who are able to provide all possible help to the people in relief and rescue work during flood disaster and the rescuers will always be ready.

He said that our rescue workers will take the coronavirus epidemic seriously and they will be given PPEs, face masks and shield. "During the flood rescue operation, our teams will strictly follow the protective guidelines and protocols for prevention of coronavirus infection and will also make the general public aware and will encourage them to follow the COVID-19 preventive measures," added Sinha.

All team commanders of NDRF will execute operational responsibilities during the flood disaster with firmness and professional efficiency by establishing efficient coordination with the district administration. (ANI)

