Left Menu
Development News Edition

All regular train services to remain cancelled till Aug 12: Railways

All regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains which had been cancelled till June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic will now remain cancelled till August 12, the Railway Board said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:59 IST
All regular train services to remain cancelled till Aug 12: Railways
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

All regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains which had been cancelled till June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic will now remain cancelled till August 12, the Railway Board said on Thursday. Sources said the decision was taken keeping in mind the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country. However, all special trains -- 15 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs of mail/express trains operating since June 1 -- will continue, they said. The limited special suburban services which began recently in Mumbai to ferry essential services personnel identified by the local authorities will also continue to run, officials said. "All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for journey date from 01.07.20 to 12.08.20 also stand cancelled. Full refund will be generated," the Railway Board order stated. Earlier, the Railways had cancelled all trains till June 30. A railway spokesperson said during the lockdown period booking of tickets was allowed till April 14, 2020 with an advance reservation period of 120 days. "Some of the passengers had booked tickets for regular trains being run before lockdown for the journey up to 12 August, 2020 (120 days from 14 April 2020). In order to facilitate full refunds to those passengers who had booked tickets on or prior to April 14, 2020, these bookings have been cancelled," he said. The spokesperson also said the Railways is monitoring occupancy position of these special trains on a regular basis and whenever a decision is taken to introduce new special trains, its schedule will be notified.

Regular train services have been disrupted days ahead of the nationwide lockdown which began from March 25. The Railways has also run more than 4,000 Shramik Special trains since May 1 to ferry migrant workers back to their home states. Other than these services, the entire passenger services had been unoperational. However, it continued to run its freight and parcel services. A record spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday triggered the biggest single-day jump of close to 17,000 infections in the country even as Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by the pandemic, decided to undertake antigen and rapid antibody tests for the disease.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, COVID-19 cases rose by the highest-ever number of 16,922 to reach 4,73,105, while the death toll climbed to 14,894 with 418 new fatalities. This was the sixth consecutive day when coronavirus cases increased by more than 14,000. Consequently, India has added 92,573 cases since June 20, and over 2.82 lakh this month alone since June 1.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Pak courts acquits former PM Raja Pervez Ashraf in corruption case

An anti-corruption court here on Thursday acquitted former Pakistan prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and nine others in a corruption case. Ashraf, along with former finance minister Shaukat Tareen and eight others, was accused of causing l...

Barber shops, beauty parlours to reopen in Maha from June 28

In further easing of coronavirus- induced curbs in Maharashtra, the government on Thursday said barber shops, salons and beauty parlours will be allowed to reopen from June 28 with restricted entry and prior appointments for customers. A re...

AP Interview: Nepal preparing for new coronavirus cases

Nepal is increasing quarantine facilities and testing at border points to prepare for the expected return of thousands of workers from neighboring India, where coronavirus cases are surging, a senior official said Thursday. Nepal has report...

Rahul Gandhi now launches his 'Telegram channel'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has started a Telegram channel through which he would soon start engaging with people directly. The official Channel of Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament, will soon be verified, sources said. His Telegram ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020