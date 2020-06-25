Repatriation of 748 Indians stranded in Pak to be completed by Saturday: MEA

Repatriation of 748 Indians, who were stranded in Pakistan due the COVID-19 lockdown, began on Thursday through the integrated checkpost (ICP) Attari and will continue for the next couple of days, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the return of the Indian nationals is being facilitated in coordination with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and the state governments.

"Repatriation of Indian nationals has started today from ICP Atari and this is expected to continue tomorrow and the day after," Srivastava said. "In fact, 748 nationals have registered to return from Pakistan and we are facilitating their return in coordination with the Indian high commission in and the state governments," he said.