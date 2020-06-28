Centre should clarify on Indo-China trade relations: C'garh CM

Amid calls for boycott of Chinese goods in view of the border stand-off with India, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday asked the Centre to clarify its stand on continuation of trade relations with that country. Baghel also questioned alleged receipt of several crores in the PM-Cares Fund from Chinese companies, as being alleged by the Congress, despite the ongoing border face-off with China.

He said reports suggest that as on May 20, 2020 Prime Minister Narednra Modi had received Rs 9,678 crore in the PM Cares Fund. "It is shocking that though Chinese forces have transgressed into our territory, the PM received the money in this Fund from Chinese firms.

"Why has PM Modi received Chinese money into the Fund, despite the overt Chinese hostilities in the year 2013? Has the PM received Rs 7 crore from the controversial company Huawei? Does Huawei have a direct connection with the People's Liberation Army of China? Has the Chinese company owning TikTok facilitated a donation of Rs 30 crore to the PM CARES Fund?" Baghel questionned during a virtual press conference. Earlier in the day, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi alleged that alleged that Chinese firms were contributing to PM-CARES Fund.

"If the Prime Minister of India will compromise his position by accepting donations of hundreds of crores from Chinese companies in the controversial and opaque fund, how will he defend the country against the Chinese aggression? Prime Minister Modi needs to answer," Singhvi said. Responding to a query on calls for boycott of Chinese products, Baghel said, "The Centre should clarify its stand on this issue (trade relations). If The Centre bans import of Chinese products, people will automatically stop using them.

The matter should not be politicised". The Congress leader has accused the BJP of diverting the attention of people by raking up the issue of donations received by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) way back in 2005-06.

"Those who are in power are levelling allegations against the RGF because they do not have answers to the Opposition's questions. The funds received by the RGF were used for differently-able people and studies on Indo-China relationship. It was audited and the Home Ministry was intimated," he said. Why are they (BJP) raising this issue now after 15 years? They should instead inform whether China has intruded into our territory or built any structures along the LAC (Line of Actual Control), he asked.