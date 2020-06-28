Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre should clarify on Indo-China trade relations: C'garh CM

Baghel also questioned alleged receipt of several crores in the PM-Cares Fund from Chinese companies, as being alleged by the Congress, despite the ongoing border face-off with China. He said reports suggest that as on May 20, 2020 Prime Minister Narednra Modi had received Rs 9,678 crore in the PM Cares Fund.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-06-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 22:02 IST
Centre should clarify on Indo-China trade relations: C'garh CM

Amid calls for boycott of Chinese goods in view of the border stand-off with India, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday asked the Centre to clarify its stand on continuation of trade relations with that country. Baghel also questioned alleged receipt of several crores in the PM-Cares Fund from Chinese companies, as being alleged by the Congress, despite the ongoing border face-off with China.

He said reports suggest that as on May 20, 2020 Prime Minister Narednra Modi had received Rs 9,678 crore in the PM Cares Fund. "It is shocking that though Chinese forces have transgressed into our territory, the PM received the money in this Fund from Chinese firms.

"Why has PM Modi received Chinese money into the Fund, despite the overt Chinese hostilities in the year 2013? Has the PM received Rs 7 crore from the controversial company Huawei? Does Huawei have a direct connection with the People's Liberation Army of China? Has the Chinese company owning TikTok facilitated a donation of Rs 30 crore to the PM CARES Fund?" Baghel questionned during a virtual press conference. Earlier in the day, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi alleged that alleged that Chinese firms were contributing to PM-CARES Fund.

"If the Prime Minister of India will compromise his position by accepting donations of hundreds of crores from Chinese companies in the controversial and opaque fund, how will he defend the country against the Chinese aggression? Prime Minister Modi needs to answer," Singhvi said. Responding to a query on calls for boycott of Chinese products, Baghel said, "The Centre should clarify its stand on this issue (trade relations). If The Centre bans import of Chinese products, people will automatically stop using them.

The matter should not be politicised". The Congress leader has accused the BJP of diverting the attention of people by raking up the issue of donations received by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) way back in 2005-06.

"Those who are in power are levelling allegations against the RGF because they do not have answers to the Opposition's questions. The funds received by the RGF were used for differently-able people and studies on Indo-China relationship. It was audited and the Home Ministry was intimated," he said. Why are they (BJP) raising this issue now after 15 years? They should instead inform whether China has intruded into our territory or built any structures along the LAC (Line of Actual Control), he asked.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Disrespect responds to Twitch ban

Guy Dr Disrespect Beahm took to social media to address his ban from a livestreaming platform. Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision, Dr Disrespect wrote on Saturday. Firm handshakes to all for the support ...

Sino-India face-off: Top Cong leaders not interested in Army's

BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Sunday lashed out at Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for their criticism of the Centre over the Sino- India faceoff, alleging the Congress leaders were interested in politics and not in the w...

Saudi FX reserves rise slightly in May

Saudi foreign reserves rose slightly in May after record declines in the previous two months when the kingdom had used tens of billions of dollars to back investments of its sovereign wealth fund.Net foreign assets of the Saudi Arabian Mone...

Maha: Amravati adds 35 new COVID-19 cases in one day

Amravati district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day rise so far, taking the overall count to 543, an official said. The new cases comprised four more employees of Dr.Panjabrao Deshmukh Medical C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020