The NIA on Sunday conducted searches at the houses of an ISI agent who was arrested for allegedly sending photographs of sensitive and strategically important installations and information of the movement of the armed forces to suspected handlers of Pakistan's powerful spy agency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 23:24 IST
NIA conducts searches in UP in ISI agent case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The NIA on Sunday conducted searches at the houses of an ISI agent who was arrested for allegedly sending photographs of sensitive and strategically important installations and information of the movement of the armed forces to suspected handlers of Pakistan's powerful spy agency. The searches were conducted at the residential premises of Mohammad Rashid at Chandauli and Varanasi, an NIA official said.

Rashid was arrested on January 19 and booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act . He was in contact with defence/ISI handlers in Pakistan and had visited Pakistan twice, the official said. Rashid was found to be transmitting photographs of some of the sensitive and strategically important installations in India and the movement of the armed forces to suspected ISI handlers in Pakistan, the premier investigation agency said.

During the searches, a mobile phone and some incriminating documents have been recovered and seized, the official said. Further investigation is underway, he added.

