Operation at oil well in Assam suspended due to heavy rainfall

Ongoing operation at oil well No 5 of Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia was suspended after floodwater inundated the area following heavy rainfall.

ANI | Dibrugarh (Assam) | Updated: 28-06-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 23:29 IST
Visual from the site in Tinsukia, Assam (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Ongoing operation at oil well No 5 of Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia was suspended after floodwater inundated the area following heavy rainfall. "Dangori River is overflowing. All connecting roads to the site are submerged with flood water. Bridge on Doomdooma-Baghjan Road is broken, while Plastic Park Road is closed by District Authority for vehicles for flood water. Flood water has entered Debris area, Kill Pump area and CMT Water Pump area making the areas unsafe for carrying out operations," Oil India Limited said in a statement.

All connecting roads to the well site have been badly hit by flood. The approach road via Talap-Daisajan-Kordoiguri-Badarkhati-Baghjan which was being repaired along with APWD is also affected by flood water in number of places. A recce is underway for exploring approach road to the well site, said OIL. Debris removal work for the main capping operation at site couldn't be carried out since the main road to site is closed by District Authority due to flood. Fire service personnel are stationed at strategic locations for handling any emergency.

A meeting was held on June 27 between OIL technical team, M/s Alert and ONGC-CMT in presence of Ex-ONGC Director, V P Mahawar to chalk out a safe action plan for carrying out debris removal work as well as other preparatory work for capping operation in the midst of prevailing flood situation. A technical team is currently carrying out a detailed recce for possible approach road through Talap side, River side and Plastic Park Road side. The team will further explore safe working condition in debris area. Heavy rainfall and flood is affecting the relief camps. Surveys for assessment of damage for compensation by the committee constituted by District Administration have been affected due to heavy rainfall and flood. (ANI)

