Tihar Jail prisoner stabbed to death by another inmate
A prisoner was stabbed to death by another inmate inside Delhi's Tihar Jail on Monday suspectedly because of an old enmity, an official said. Mehtab was an accused in a rape case in Ambedkar Nagar in 2014 and was in jail since then. Zakir, a murder accused from Jaitpur, has been in jail since 2018.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 19:28 IST
A prisoner was stabbed to death by another inmate inside Delhi's Tihar Jail on Monday suspectedly because of an old enmity, an official said. Mohammad Mehtab, 27, was stabbed multiple times, including on his stomach and neck, by a sharp metal object allegedly by Zakir, 21, at central jail 8/9 around 6 am.
Zakir was recently shifted to jail 8/9 from jail 5, Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel said. The wounds on Mehtab's neck were deeper and he was given first-aid in jail dispensary. He was then taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where doctors pronounced him brought dead, the DG said.
The reason behind the attack seems to be old, personal enmity, Goel said. A murder case has been registered at Hari Nagar police station against Zakir.
Inquest proceedings are being conducted by the metropolitan magistrate, the DG said. Mehtab was an accused in a rape case in Ambedkar Nagar in 2014 and was in jail since then. Zakir, a murder accused from Jaitpur, has been in jail since 2018.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tihar Jail
- Delhi
- Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital
- DG
- Ambedkar Nagar
- Jaitpur
ALSO READ
Nursing homes in Delhi having 10 to 49 beds declared as COVID facilities
Amit Shah, Harsh Vardhan to review COVID-19 situation in Delhi
Delhi to receive random testing kits to enhance COVID-19 testing
Extremely productive meeting between Delhi govt and Centre, many key decisions taken; will fight against COVID-19 together: CM.
Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5000: CM