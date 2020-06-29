PM to address the nation on Tuesday evening
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday evening, his office said "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted. PTI NAB. RTRTPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 22:32 IST
