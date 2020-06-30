Left Menu
Odisha Govt approves investment proposals worth Rs 608.79 crore

The Odisha government on Monday approved five investment proposals worth Rs 608.79 crore in sectors like Metal, Food Processing, and Logistics & Infrastructure, which may generate employment for 1,496 people in the state.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 30-06-2020 02:44 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 02:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government on Monday approved five investment proposals worth Rs 608.79 crore in sectors like Metal, Food Processing, and Logistics & Infrastructure, which may generate employment for 1,496 people in the state. In a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, the investment proposals were approved at a State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA).

As per the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL), the approved projects includes Metal Downstream sector, Iron Ore plant, Pellet Plant, among others. According to the press release, "In a big boost to the State's metal downstream sector, Reliable Sponge Pvt. Limited is looking at setting up an Iron ore beneficiation plant of 2.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and Pellet Plant of 2.0 MTPA, with an investment of Rs 250 crore and providing employment to about 250 people."

"Whereas Growel Feeds Pvt. Limited will be setting up a Shrimp/Prawn feed and fish feed manufacturing facility, with an investment of Rs 65.82 crore of capacity providing employment opportunities for 700 people In the logistics and infrastructure sector. Another investor, Sravan Shipping Services Pvt. Ltd. will be setting up a logistics park at Jadupur village of Kendrapada District, with a total investment of Rs 100 crore and employing around additional 250 people," stated the release.

The proposal of Chilika Distilleries Pvt. Limited to set up 110 KL per day grain-based distillery plant, with an investment of Rs 99.97 crore and will provide additional employment opportunities for 170 people. SOM Distilleries and Breweries Odisha Pvt. limited is looking at setting up 120 KLPD capacity distillery (Grain-based) unit, with an investment of Rs 93 crore and it will provide additional employment opportunities for 126 people, it added. (ANI)

