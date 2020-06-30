Rajasthan govt issues order for unlock 2 implementation from July 1 to 31

Rajasthan government has issued an order regarding the implementation of unlock 2 for the period of July 1 to 31. The order read, "The lockdown in Containment Zones and prohibition of certain activities in the areas outside the Containment Zones has been further extended up to July 31, 2020 vide Order dated June 29, 2020 issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India. Accordingly, the following Implementation Guidelines are issued in respect of Lockdown / Unlock 2 in the State of Rajasthan for the period July 1to July 31, 2020."

Regarding Containment zones and curfew areas, the order read, "These are areas where COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in recent past and there is need to contain and isolate the spread of the virus. The area will be suitably identified and notified on the websites by the District Collector. Strict protocol will be observed in the Containment Zones as stated in the MHA/Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW) guidelines and only essential activities shall be allowed." "There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of population in or out of these zones except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr.P.C will be issued by the district authority concerned," it read.

"No relaxations of any kind permitted in these guidelines are applicable within the containment areas of hotspots and clusters/curfew areas. Similarly, any subsequent relaxations accorded during the Lockdown period also shall not be applicable to these areas unless the same is specifically stated in the order issued," the order read. It said that the District authorities will also identify Buffer Zones outside the respective Containment Zones and will determine the restrictions on activities for such area that are considered necessary.

Regarding restrictions Under Section 144 Cr.P.C (night curfew), the state government said, "The movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am across the State." This shall not apply to the following--Police/District administration / Government officials on duty, Doctors and other medical/para-medical staff (government / private), Staff of IT and ITeS companies, Industrial units / Construction activities with multiple (night) shifts. For any person(s) in case of medical or other emergency, Owner/Staff of chemist shops, Movement of persons on National and State highways, Travel of persons from / to airport, railway station or bus stand to/from home/destination, Movement of trucks/carrier vehicles carrying goods/construction or any other material or returning back empty, including loading/unloading of goods.

The following activities will continue to remain prohibited across the State till further orders--International air travel of passengers, except for purposes as permitted by MHA, GOI. Metro rail services. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions etc. will remain closed up to July 31, 2020. Online/distance learning shall be encouraged. However, Training institutions of Central and State Government may function from July 15th, 2020 and will adhere to the SOP issued by DOPT, Govt.of India

All cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars (other than in hotels, restaurants and clubs, which have already been permitted to be open), auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. All religious places/places of Worship in urban/municipalities and large such places in rural areas, where the average number of daily visitors was in excess of 50 persons in the pre-lockdown period, shall be closed for public.

All social political / sports / entertainment / academic / cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations. However, Marriage related gathering may be held with the following conditions on the Organizer--(1) shall give prior information to SDM (2) ensure social distancing during the function (3) maximum number of guests allowed shall not be more than 50.

Violation of any of the above conditions is an offence and punishable with heavy fine. Funerals/last rites related gatherings shall ensure social distancing, and the maximum number of persons allowed shall not be more than 20, the order added. (ANI)