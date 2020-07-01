Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 5:37 p.m.

Nepal's COVID-19 tally crosses 14,000-mark. 5:26 p.m.

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare and agriculture sectors. Experts suggest treating asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID patients in home isolation.

5:12 p.m. Nashik records 18 new COVID-19 cases as tally rises to 4,270.

5:05 p.m. Scientists identify molecules that may block key COVID-19 drug target.

4:49 p.m. CM Arvind Kejriwal says COVID-19 situation is brought under control with joint efforts of Delhi & central governments.

4:31 p.m. The number of COVID-19 cases might increase in UP after a campaign to test people starts from Thursday, but it will certainly help in reducing deaths, says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Shopping malls reopen in Indore with slew of restrictions. UP's COVID-19 tally crosses 24,000-mark and death toll mounts to 718.

4:14 p.m. Made in India ventilators have Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure mode, says Union Health Ministry.

AP reports 657 new COVID-19 cases as tally crosses 15,000 mark in the state. 3:59 p.m.

HC seeks government's reply on disposal of COVID-19 biomedical waste. 3:48 p.m.

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar says the state will open to domestic tourists from July 2. 3:35 p.m.

Pune civic body is set to start rapid antigen tests. Physical distancing over six feet may be essential to prevent COVID-19 transmission, says study.

3:29 p.m. Woman who returned from India tests COVID-19 positive in Singapore.

3:04 p.m. Indian banks may face asset quality and earning pressure for at least two years, says report.

2:43 p.m. Long road ahead for export recovery, says report.

Indian Navy repatriates over 600 Indians from Iran. 2:36 p.m.

COVID-19 cases in Thane district nearly doubled in 15 days, data reveals. 2:34 p.m.

Section 144 imposed in Mumbai to check rising COVID-19 cases. 2:28 p.m.

Second group of COVID-negative Pakistan players are set to depart for UK on Friday. 2:24 p.m.

Aamir Khan's mother tests negative for COVID-19. 2:13 p.m.

As many as 15 inmates of Bengal prison test positive for COVID-19. SC refuses to entertain bail plea of COVID-19 positive convict in 1984 riots case.

2:07 p.m. AIIMS doctors team up with IIT-Delhi to launch app for patients needing plasma therapy.

1:50 p.m. Fighting coronavirus is physically challenging and mentally tiring, say health workers.

1:42 p.m. COVID-19 situation in Delhi is not 'terrible', more people recovering now, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

1:37 p.m. The ILO has warned that if another COVID-19 wave hits in the second half of 2020, there would be global working-hour loss of 11.9 per cent -- equivalent to the loss of 340 million full-time jobs.

1:34 p.m. The Tripura government announces a 24-hour complete lockdown to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories announces partnership with Tokyo-based Fujifilm Corporation and Dubai-based Global Response Aid for the development, manufacture, and sales of Avigan Tablets (favipiravir), a potential treatment of COVID-19. Scientists identify best material for making homemade masks to prevent COVID-19 spread.

1:28 p.m. A BJP MLA from Goa tests positive for coronavirus, official says.

1:19 p.m. Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane thanks doctors for service amid COVID-19 pandemic.

1:14 p.m. COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra Police force reaches 60.

1:11 p.m. A 49-year-old Delhi Police Inspector dies due to COVID-19.

1:05 p.m. Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 7,316.

1:04 p.m. Rajasthan records 78 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 18,092 in the state.

12:59 p.m. Majority of hotel operators expect up to two years for revenue recovery, JLL survey says.

12:02 p.m. COVID-19 highlights 'urgent need' for focused policy action to protect vulnerable groups, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador T S Tirumurti says.

11:45 a.m. Puducherry reports 30 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing UT's tally to 739.

11:25 a.m. India records 507 deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day with 18,653 new infections.

11:03 a.m. Coronavirus may infect heart cells of COVID-19 patients, scientists say.

10:49 a.m. Vodafone Idea posts highest-ever loss by an Indian firm at Rs 73,878 crores in FY20.

10:34 a.m. More than 1,900 people who have returned to Mizoram from different parts of the country, have lost their jobs due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, official says.

10:24 a.m. Two premier Siddha institutes begin efforts to create largest database on Siddha treatment focusing on COVID-19.

