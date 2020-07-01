Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana: GMCBL resumes services in Gurugram

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) on Wednesday started its services on six routes, following the health guidelines and protocols, in view of COVID-19.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:57 IST
Haryana: GMCBL resumes services in Gurugram
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) on Wednesday started its services on six routes, following the health guidelines and protocols, in view of COVID-19. Fewer passengers were allowed in the bus to ensure that physical distancing norms are not violated.

Further, thermal screening of passengers was conducted before they board the bus. According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana is 14,548, including 4,340 active cases. While 9,972 coronavirus cases are cured/discharged/migrated, the death toll stands at 236. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Trump tweets that Russia bounty allegations are 'Fake News'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed as Fake News allegations that Russia offered bounties for killing American troops in Afghanistan. He said news stories about the allegations were made up to damage me and the Republican Party. L...

Britain still believes a free trade deal with EU can be reached, says PM's spokesman

Britain still believes it could secure a free trade agreement with the European Union before the end of the transition period, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, repeating that London is ready for leaving withou...

UK PM holds China in 'clear and serious breach' of pact, confirms citizenship route for Hong Kong

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday held China in clear and serious breach of the Sino-British agreement under which Hong Kong had been handed over to the Chinese authorities and confirmed that a citizenship route will now be offered ...

After Turkish incident, France suspends role in NATO naval mission

France has informed NATO that it is suspending its involvement in a naval operation in the Mediterranean after the results of an investigation into an incident between French and Turkish warships, an Armed Forces Ministry official said on W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020